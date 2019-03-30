Crime & Safety

Knife-wielding suspect in custody after standoff lasting more than 5 hours in Tulare County

UPDATE - Authorities have arrested the knife-wielding suspect who was in a standoff with them for more than 5 hours in Tulare County.

Deputies identified him as 49-year-old Ramiro Garcia from Cutler.



They said they sent a robot into the residence he had barricaded himself inside, and found he did not have a weapon.

They then went in and took him into custody.

The original story follows.

------------------------------------------

An elementary school in Tulare County is on lockdown as a tense standoff is playing out between police and a man with a knife.

The man with the knife has barricaded himself inside his home on Ave 404 and Muller Road and is threatening to kill his neighbor, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.



Cutler Elementary School, which is about two blocks from the scene, has been on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution, authorities have confirmed.

Deputies are on scene negotiating with the man and trying to get him to surrender peacefully.

The scene is still active. Please check back later for more developments to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safety
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
One man injured, hospitalized in shooting in Reedley
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Missing SoCal boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Airbnb warning travelers about look-alike sites
Ex-NJ cop caught on camera assaulting suicidal hospital patient
Government-funded study says red wolves are distinct species
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Show More
Celebrated potter Rae Dunn talks art, inspiration and growing up in Fresno
Ex-Fresno Unified teacher performed sex acts with 14-year-old boy: Prosecutors
Man's $2 Babe Ruth card could fetch more than $4.5 million
How a Tulare officer's 'Spidey sense' led to a web of mail theft unraveling
Valley veteran asks for help to find who stole generator
More TOP STORIES News