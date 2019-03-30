Knife-wielding suspect in custody after standoff lasting more than 5 hours in Tulare County

#BREAKING: Cutler standoff is over. Deputies arrested 49-year-old Ramiro Garcia from Cutler. pic.twitter.com/feZVXkUr77 — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) March 30, 2019

UPDATE - Authorities have arrested the knife-wielding suspect who was in a standoff with them for more than 5 hours in Tulare County.Deputies identified him as 49-year-old Ramiro Garcia from Cutler.They said they sent a robot into the residence he had barricaded himself inside, and found he did not have a weapon.They then went in and took him into custody.------------------------------------------An elementary school in Tulare County is on lockdown as a tense standoff is playing out between police and a man with a knife.The man with the knife has barricaded himself inside his home on Ave 404 and Muller Road and is threatening to kill his neighbor, Tulare County Sheriff's Office says.Cutler Elementary School, which is about two blocks from the scene, has been on lockdown for about an hour as a precaution, authorities have confirmed.Deputies are on scene negotiating with the man and trying to get him to surrender peacefully.The scene is still active. Please check back later for more developments to this story.