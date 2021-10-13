KNP Complex Fire: More evacuation orders, warnings lifted for some Tulare County residents

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has lifted more evacuation orders and warnings for residents in Tulare County affected by the KNP Complex Fire.Authorities have removed the evacuation orders for the areas of Wilsonia and Grant Grove Village on Wednesday.Evacuation orders for residents on the Upper North Fork Drive and Sycamore Drive were lifted on Tuesday.Sheriff's officials have also lifted evacuation warnings for the communities of Three Rivers, Hartland, Eshom Valley, Big Meadows, Weston Meadows, and Quail Flat. Upper Mineral King remains under an evacuation order.Residents in these communities can return to their homes. Anyone traveling back to their cabins will need to show proof of residence to forest officials patrolling the area. The Generals Highway remains closed, but residents can access the area through the Burton Pass.Evacuation orders are still in place for Upper Mineral King, Cabin Cove, Silver City, and Mineral King.Road blocks remain at Oak Grove Bridge on Mineral Kings Road and on Highway 198 at the entrance of Sequoia National Park.