KNP Complex Fire: More evacuation orders, warnings lifted for some Tulare County residents

The complex has burned more than 87,000 acres inside Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and is only 30% contained.
EMBED <>More Videos

KNP Complex Fire: More evacuation orders, warnings lifted

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has lifted more evacuation orders and warnings for residents in Tulare County affected by the KNP Complex Fire.

Authorities have removed the evacuation orders for the areas of Wilsonia and Grant Grove Village on Wednesday.

Evacuation orders for residents on the Upper North Fork Drive and Sycamore Drive were lifted on Tuesday.

Sheriff's officials have also lifted evacuation warnings for the communities of Three Rivers, Hartland, Eshom Valley, Big Meadows, Weston Meadows, and Quail Flat. Upper Mineral King remains under an evacuation order.

Residents in these communities can return to their homes. Anyone traveling back to their cabins will need to show proof of residence to forest officials patrolling the area. The Generals Highway remains closed, but residents can access the area through the Burton Pass.

Evacuation orders are still in place for Upper Mineral King, Cabin Cove, Silver City, and Mineral King.

Road blocks remain at Oak Grove Bridge on Mineral Kings Road and on Highway 198 at the entrance of Sequoia National Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tulare countycalifornia wildfiresevacuationsequoia national parktulare county sheriff's office
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News