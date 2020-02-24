Sports

Kobe Bryant custom made tribute casket features 5 replica NBA Finals trophies

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. -- A North Carolina man created an honorary casket for Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people who died in the January helicopter crash.

Fletcher Collins, of Bladen County, owns Glorious Custom Designs. He said a friend of Kobe reached out to him and requested the casket.

It is themed in Lakers purple and gold. It features pictures of Kobe, Gianna and Lakers fans. It also has a replica of the Lakers basketball court adorned with five Larry O'Brien NBA Championship Trophies--the same number of NBA titles Kobe won during his career.



A public memorial service is being held Monday in Los Angeles for Kobe and Gianna. Collins' casket is at that memorial.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnckobe bryantkobe bryantfuneral
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News