kobe bryant

ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game Monday night in memory of late basketball legend

ESPN will re-air the final NBA game of Kobe Bryant's career Monday evening in memory of the late basketball legend.

In that April 13, 2016, game at the Staples Center against the Utah Jazz, Bryant scored 60 points.

Bryant's game will air on ESPN Monday, Jan. 27, at 9 p.m. ET. The previously scheduled Big Monday matchup between Kansas and Oklahoma State will move to ESPN2.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died Sunday morning after their helicopter went down about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The five-time NBA champion spent his entire 20-year career with the Lakers and was the league's No. 3 all-time scorer and remained there until Lakers forward LeBron James passed him on Saturday. Bryant was the league MVP in 2008, captured two scoring titles and earned 12 selections to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angeles lakerskobe bryantnbaespn
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
A look back at Kobe Bryant's astonishing last game
KOBE BRYANT
Inside Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan's private friendship
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
Ranking Kobe Bryant's five NBA title-winning postseasons
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News