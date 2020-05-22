Sentencing for Kori Muhammad likely delayed until next month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sentencing of a Fresno man who killed four people will likely be delayed until next month.Family members are expected to address the court on June 6 in the sentencing of convicted killer Kori Muhammad.Last month, a jury found the 42-year-old guilty on three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder.In April of 2017, Muhammad killed Carl Williams, Zack Randalls, Mark Gassett, and David Jackson.There will be no death penalty and no sanity phase against Muhammad.The sanity phase of the trial was scheduled to start last month, but in a surprise deal, Muhammad dropped his insanity plea in exchange for prosecutors dropping the death penalty.The judge is expected to sentence Muhammad to life in prison without the possibility of parole.A hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.