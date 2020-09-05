Community & Events

Krispy Kreme running Saturday only deal where you can get 12 doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH -- Krispy Kreme is running a sale in honor of Labor Day weekend, but it will only be available Saturday.

You can get a dozen Original Glaze doughnuts for $1 after you buy any other dozen doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

The deal is only available Saturday, Sept. 5, and you have to show a special code when you order to receive the deal.

That code can be found on Krispy Kreme's website here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsncdoughnutskrispy kremedonuts
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend
5-year-old shot in leg at birthday party in southwest Fresno
DRAMATIC VIDEO: Fresno police rescue people in burning apartment
Don't go to large gatherings this weekend, warns Fresno County
Be careful not to start fires this weekend: CAL FIRE
FCC men's basketball team on probation for 4 years
Hanford burglar arrested twice in 24 hours returns stolen items
Show More
2 Kings Co. schools allowed to reopen campuses
Over 86% of healthcare workers at Fresno County hospitals got the flu shot this year
Merced Co. state parks will be closed this weekend due to pandemic
Man killed in southwest Fresno shooting
Woman killed in rollover crash on Highway 41
More TOP STORIES News