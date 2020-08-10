Politics

Trump on Mt Rushmore? President's White House aides asked South Dakota governor if his face could be added to monument, NYT reports

KEYSTONE, S.D. -- President Donald Trump appears to be exploring how he could get his face added to Mount Rushmore, according to a report.

The New York Times reports his aides reached out to South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem about it last year.

A source familiar with the paper's coverage says she gave him a replica of Mount Rushmore that included his face when he visited July Fourth.

RELATED: Harleys everywhere, masks nowhere: Sturgis biker rally expected to draw 250K amid COVID-19 pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota is drawing a massive crowd as coronavirus cases increase in nine states and Puerto Rico.



Noem spoke about Trump's interest in appearing on the monument in 2018, ad the president had talked about it a year earlier.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument that depicts Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssouth dakotadonald trumpu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community gathers to remember man who died saving children at Reedley Beach
US surpasses 5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases
Kings River hero tried saving kids using turban, then jumped into water
34 men arrested for trying to meet children for sex, Fresno Co. sheriff says
3 people injured after shooting and car crash in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Man shot in neck in central Fresno, police looking for suspect
Show More
Fresno firefighters seeing busy start to August
Two people shot in east central Fresno
18-year-old man dead after crashing into power pole in Tulare County
Bulldog Breakdown: Fresno State grad and NBA reporter discusses life in Disney bubble
Bulldog Breakdown: A look at Fresno State's new uniforms
More TOP STORIES News