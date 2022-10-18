Kristin Smart trial: Juries reach verdicts in 1996 murder of college student

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. -- California juries have reached verdicts in the trial of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores, who are charged in connection with the murder of 19-year-old college student Kristin Smart in 1996.

The verdicts are set to be read at 1:30 p.m.

Paul Flores, a former classmate of Smart, was charged with murder, while his father was charged with being an accessory to the crime. Prosecutors say he helped hide Smart's body on his property in Arroyo Grande before moving it in 2020.

Smart went missing walking home from a party at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Her body has never been found, but authorities arrested Paul and Ruben Flores in April 2021 and found alleged evidence related to Smart's murder in their homes.

Paul and Ruben Flores were tried at the same time, but with separate juries hearing the case together. A verdict was reached in Ruben Flores' case on Monday; that decision was sealed until Paul Flores' jury reached its verdict and they could be announced simultaneously.

