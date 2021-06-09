jobs hiring

Kroger to hold hiring event Thursday as it plans to add 10,000 workers

The hiring event will happen across Kroger's family of companies, including Food 4 Less and Foods Co.
FRESNO, Calif. -- Kroger is adding to its workforce.

The grocery chain plans to add 10,000 associates and will host a virtual and in-store hiring event on Thursday, June 10.

The hiring event will happen across Kroger's family of companies, including Food 4 Less and Foods Co.

For the Central Valley, Food 4 Less and Foods Co. will host the hiring event from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. Click here to register and reserve your spot. To find the hiring event for your region, go to the Kroger jobs page.

Kroger is looking to fill positions in retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics operations.

It has also boosted its average national wage to $15.50 per hour.

Kroger says its employee benefits include retirement and health care, associate discounts, tuition reimbursement and scholarships for associates at all levels.

NOTE: While Kroger owns the Food 4 Less name, it does not operate the Food 4 Less branded stores here in Central California.
