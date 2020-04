Kuppa Joy, Crave Cookie donating portion of sales to support local small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley-based coffee company, Kuppa Joy Coffee House , is stepping up to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.The coffee company sells cookies made by Crave Cookie . The two businesses are partnering up, donating 50% of cookie sales made at the coffee house to local businesses each week."It's more important now than ever to go support small business," the coffee company wrote on social media . "Crave Cookie company has truly helped us stay afloat by selling their delicious cookies."This week's proceeds will go to Ararat Market, a Mediterranean and Armenian deli in Clovis.Since the statewide stay-at-home order, many businesses have adjusted operations to offer take-out or delivery. You can find a list of restaurants offering take-out options by clicking here