Kuppa Joy, Crave Cookie donating portion of sales to support local small businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Valley-based coffee company, Kuppa Joy Coffee House, is stepping up to help small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The coffee company sells cookies made by Crave Cookie. The two businesses are partnering up, donating 50% of cookie sales made at the coffee house to local businesses each week.

"It's more important now than ever to go support small business," the coffee company wrote on social media. "Crave Cookie company has truly helped us stay afloat by selling their delicious cookies."

This week's proceeds will go to Ararat Market, a Mediterranean and Armenian deli in Clovis.

Since the statewide stay-at-home order, many businesses have adjusted operations to offer take-out or delivery. You can find a list of restaurants offering take-out options by clicking here.
