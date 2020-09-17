business

La Boulangerie's downtown Fresno shop is opening on Monday

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 1:30 pm.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You won't be waiting much longer to pick up fresh baked goods from La Boulangerie de France's new location in downtown Fresno.

The popular eatery, which has been a staple in Fig Garden for years, announced on Facebook that their shop in the Pacific Southwest Building is opening Monday, September 21.

Sandwiches, coffee, and other baked treats will be available for pick-up. The shop is located on the ground floor of the landmark downtown building on the corner of Mariposa and Fulton.

"(The) wait is finally over. We will be needing all of your support," the bakery wrote on social media.

Editor's Note: The video above is from our September 18, 2019 broadcast.
