LA County Sheriff's Dept. suspends team over Latino traffic stops

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is coming under fire for reports of racial profiling. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has suspended a unit that stopped thousands of innocent Latinos on a freeway to search for drugs.

A spokeswoman tells the Los Angeles Times Friday that the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team was suspended last month and its deputies reassigned while operations are under review.

Newly elected Sheriff Alex Villanueva says he supports the move.

The county's inspector general is investigating whether the program racially profiled drivers. He's already told the Civilian Oversight Commission that drivers' constitutional rights were violated.

The investigation began after a Times report that said Latinos comprised 69 percent of drivers stopped on Interstate 5 under the program between 2012 and 2017. The paper also said Latino drivers had their cars searched at a far higher rate than other racial groups.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
los angeles county sheriff's departmentracial profilingLatinodrugs
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Elite sheriff's team takes on drug traffickers in LA County
Top Stories
Farmersville Police investigate after body found in Strathmore matches description of missing person
Saint Rest Baptist Church members build lasting impact with new plaza
Man loses ear in one of three separate overnight stabbings in Fresno
Thousands attend the 89th annual Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade
Four-legged family members get their pictures taken with Santa
Baskin-Robbins worker bravely unarms robber after he pulls a knife
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
Show More
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to a student
Collapsed Alaska highway ramp reopens days after quake
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
Man killed in dirt bike crash in Tulare County
More News