LA man drowns in river at Sequoia National Park

Officials at Sequoia National Park say a 36-year-old man from Los Angeles drowned in the Kaweah River. (KFSN)

By and Nathaly Juarez
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
As rising temperatures send snowmelt to our major waterways, park rangers are cautioning visitors.

Sunday afternoon swift water rescue crews were called out to the Middle Fork of the Kaweah River at Sequoia National Park after reports of a visitor being swept away.

According to park rangers, the man only identified as a 36-year-old from Los Angeles was with family and friends.

They say it is unclear how the man got into the water, but upon arrival, he was swept to the rivers downslope of the Sequoia National Park entrance sign parking lot. Rescue crews were unable to save him.

"You have to be careful you don't hit your head it could get slippery," said Samuel Staehle.



"It's sad but it does happen a lot of people don't realize how dangerous this river can be," said General Manager Gateway Restaurant and Lodge Kyle Mcintyre.

Mcintyre made sure all of his customers were aware of the incident.

"A lot of people come here looking for access to the river, we don't offer public access," said Mcintyre.

Though this is the first drowning of the year for Sequoia National Park, there have been several water rescues.
Sequoia National Park


