Super Bowl

WATCH TODAY: Rams to celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade in Los Angeles

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
EMBED <>More Videos

Rams to celebrate Super Bowl victory with parade, fan rally

LOS ANGELES -- Rams fans will cheer Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Super Bowl champions during a victory parade Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Thousands are expected to line the parade route that was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and run about a mile through the city, culminating in a noon rally just outside LA Memorial Coliseum.

The celebrating began Sunday when the Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 after a 79-yard final drive by Stafford that ended with a 1-yard TD toss to Kupp, the game's MVP.

We will have live coverage on our website starting at 2 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. CT/ 11 a.m. PT.

Rams to celebrate Super Bowl Victory with parade, fan rally at LA Coliseum



Donald, whose Super Bowl performance included two sacks, was among the Rams who kept the party going at Disneyland on Monday.

Three LA sports teams have won championships in the last two years, but the Lakers and Dodgers didn't get victory parades because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coliseum was once home to the Rams, who now play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslos angelescalifornialos angeles ramsparadenflsuper bowlfootballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL
Disneyland celebrates Rams' Super Bowl win with parade
Valley TikTok stars featured in online Super Bowl tailgate show
LA fans take to streets after Rams win; unlawful assembly declared
Eminem takes knee during Super Bowl halftime show
TOP STORIES
Pilot dies after crop-dusting helicopter crashes in Fresno Co. orchard
What to know as California mask mandate ends
Valley psychologist discusses impact of masks on children
Some Russian troops moved to firing positions near Ukraine: Sources
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
Changes to security measures, agenda at FUSD trustee meetings
Man dies after being hit by car in Visalia
Show More
Fresno street vendor robbed on Valentine's Day, police say
Natural gas prices increasing utility bills, PG&E says
Southwest Airlines brings back alcohol on planes
Police don't think woman shot, killed in SE Fresno was intended target
Visalia gang member convicted of multiple murders from 2010-2017
More TOP STORIES News