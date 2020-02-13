valentine's day

La Tapatia Tortillas selling heart-shaped chips for Valentine's Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno's La Tapatia Tortillas is now selling its heart-shaped tortilla chips for you to eat with guacamole, nachos, or any other meal.

Each bag will be filled with 20 mini bags containing the chips inside that are perfect for classroom parties.

La Tapatia announced the sale on its Instagram page Tuesday.

The heart-shaped treat will be available at dozens of stores across the Valley.
