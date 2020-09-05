The 3 threats you need to be aware of this Labor Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Soaring temperatures are expected to scorch the state this coming Labor Day weekend, which is why operators of the California electric grid want people to reduce their power usage and avoid the lights from going out."We've stood up our emergency centers already," says Denny Boyles with PG&E.Boyles says the California Independent System operator issued a FLEX alert for the weekend to avoid a strain on the state's power grid.Rolling blackouts aren't scheduled yet, but he says due to the pandemic and less travel, they worry people will be using more power while stuck at home.Finding refuge won't be easy, since people are being asked not to gather in groups in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.Fresno and Tulare County health officials also warn that gathering could undo weeks of progress toward getting the county to fully reopen.If you're indoors, you can help prevent a blackout by turning up your thermostat to 78 degrees during peak hours, charging electric devices ahead of time, and using appliances, like laundry machines, in the morning.