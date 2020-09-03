weather

Why you should brace yourself for power outages this Labor Day weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With more excessive heat in the forecast this Labor Day weekend, California's power grid could be overtaxed again.

"We are all in kind of a 'watch and wait' mode," said PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles about the potential of FLEX alerts this weekend.

"The Independent system operator is watching the forecast to estimate how much demand will be necessary, balanced with the production of energy across the state."

A string of triple-digit temperatures last month led to the first rolling power outages in almost 20 years.

RELATED: California begins rolling blackouts for first time in 19 years, Stage 3 emergency declared

The California Independent System operator first issued several FLEX alerts on hot days last month, calling on residents and businesses to limit energy consumption.

In some instances, excessive power use forced rotating outages throughout California, which prompted PG&E to roll out a new rotating outage map.

If and when rotating outages are deemed necessary, customers can find their outage block by entering their address.

"It tells you if there are any forecasts and it tells you the rotating outage blocks that are forecasted to be affected on that given day," said Boyles.

But on several occasions this summer, conservation efforts during FLEX alerts have kept the lights on.

To conserve energy, Aaron Khasigian from Fowler Ace Hardware recommends keeping blinds closed, relying on fans, setting your thermostat to 78 degrees, and inexpensive upgrades like an insulation kit that could go a long way in limiting energy use while keeping you cool.

"It's a clear film, almost like window tint on your car, but it's going to help protect the UV rays and help make your windows more efficient," said Khasigian.

"Put door sweeps and door seals to make the doors more efficient when they are closed. And then obviously your AC filters."
