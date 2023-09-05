WATCH LIVE

Merced home undergoes spooky transformation ahead of Halloween

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 3:15AM
As many people are celebrating Labor Day weekend, one Merced family is already gearing up for the spookiness of October 31st.

The Anderson Halloween House has a new surprise for attendees this year.

"Today, we're putting up some big props. Big props on each side and stuff but it's not just putting them up," explained homeowner Ken Anderson. "You gotta get them working right after that you gotta get everything plugged in all synced together."

Action News Photojournalist Alex Ruiz shares what people can look forward to.

