FIRE

Lack of adequate space in fireplace, cause of early morning house fire, investigators say

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigators say a lack of adequate space between in fireplace was the cause of an early morning house fire. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Investigators say a lack of adequate space in the fireplace was the cause of an early morning house fire in Fresno County.

The blaze sparked around 8:30 at a home near Chestnut and Huntsman.

Firefighters say the residents were living in their garage and were using the chimney to stay warm.

The house connected to the garage also caught fire but was not severely damaged.

This is the second time this week that firefighters have responded to this property on Thursday.

The home was destroyed when a possible honey oil lab exploded.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firefresno countyFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FIRE
Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno
Fuel tanks break out in flames in Porterville
CalFire receives $234 million in emergency funding
Firefighters douse house fire in Central Fresno
City garbage truck catches fires in Reedley
More fire
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News