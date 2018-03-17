Lack of adequate space in fireplace, cause of early morning house fire, investigators say

Investigators say a lack of adequate space in the fireplace was the cause of an early morning house fire in Fresno County.The blaze sparked around 8:30 at a home near Chestnut and Huntsman.Firefighters say the residents were living in their garage and were using the chimney to stay warm.The house connected to the garage also caught fire but was not severely damaged.This is the second time this week that firefighters have responded to this property on Thursday.The home was destroyed when a possible honey oil lab exploded.