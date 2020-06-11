Arts & Entertainment

Country music group Lady Antebellum changes name to Lady A

NASHVILLE, Tennessee -- Grammy-winning country group Lady Antebellum is changing its name to Lady A, with members saying they are regretful for not taking into consideration the word's associations with slavery.

The band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, made the announcement Thursday on their social media.



The statement says that they chose the name after the antebellum style home where they shot their first band photos, and it reminded them of Southern styles of music.

Band members say in recent weeks, their eyes have been opened to "blindspots we didn't even know existed" and "the injustices, inequality and biases black women and men have always faced."
