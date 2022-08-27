Hip hop icon Lady B honored with her own block in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Wendy Clark, whose stage name is Lady B, is a pioneer of the rap and hip hop industry who grew up in Philadelphia in a neighborhood called Wynnefield.

Lady B was one of the first female rappers to put out a record and one of the first DJs to put the genre on the radio.

The city decided to honor her career by renaming the block she grew up on after her.

Friends, family, and dignitaries gathered on Wyndale Avenue for the celebration where the new block name, Lady B Way, was unveiled.

Lady B said it was quite the honor to have a street named after her.