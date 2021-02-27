lady gaga

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely, police say

LOS ANGELES -- Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.

A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 p.m, said Capt. Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the elite Robbery-Homicide Division.

Lady Gaga's representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs.

RELATED: Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking French bulldogs shot

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie.

The woman who dropped off the dogs appears to be ""uninvolved and unassociated" with Wednesday night's attack, Tippett said.

It wasn't immediately clear how she obtained the dogs.

The dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot once as he walked three of the singer's dogs in Hollywood. Video showed a white sedan pulling up and two men jumping out. They struggled with the dog walker before one pulled a gun and fired a single shot before fleeing with two of the dogs.

The dog walker can be heard on the video saying he had been shot in the chest. Tippett said he is expected to survive his injuries.

Lady Gaga on Friday repeated her offer of a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs - whose names are Koji and Gustav - with no questions asked.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You're forever a hero," she said in an Instagram post.

The video above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dogslady gagashootingu.s. & worldrewarddogs stolen
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
LADY GAGA
Lady Gaga's dogs stolen in Hollywood; man walking pets shot
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks sing at inauguration
Lady Gaga, Oreo team up to spread kindness with limited-edition cookies
Meet the man who designed face masks for Lady Gaga
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno City Council to consider 'hazard pay' for grocery store employees
Necklace with ashes returned to owner thanks to social media, good samaritan
Fresno Unified, Fresno Teachers Association close to return date agreement
Fresno Fairgrounds to host Jurassic Empire, a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit
Kohl's in north Fresno will soon have Sephora inside
Valley farm owner supports bill that offers citizenship to essential workers
Assm. Patterson blames DMV for hundreds of truck drivers unable to take driving test
Show More
Changing immigration policies negatively impact undocumented students, new study says
More vaccines expected in California next month, Newsom says
US advisers endorse single-shot COVID vaccine from J&J
Man accused of breaking into 17 Fresno Co. businesses, stealing tax info, cash
Man shot in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
More TOP STORIES News