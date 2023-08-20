Store owner shot to death over Pride flag hanging outside shop, officials say

LAKE ARROWHEAD, Calif. -- A beloved store owner in Lake Arrowhead, California was shot and killed during a dispute over a Pride flag, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Friday at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen.

When deputies arrived, they found 66-year-old Laura Ann Carleton with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, the suspect, who has not been identified, "made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton."

Deputies found the suspect near Torrey and Rause Rancho Roads, armed with a handgun.

"When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, a lethal force encounter occurred and the suspect was pronounced deceased," read an update from the sheriff's department. No deputies were injured.

The Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ organization spoke out about the shooting, saying though Carleton didn't identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, she spent her time helping and advocating for everyone in the community.

San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor also spoke out about the shooting, calling it "unthinkable."

"I stand with my mountain communities as we mourn this incredible loss," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief."

Carleton is survived by her husband and nine children.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide detail at 909-890-4904. If you'd like to remain anonymous, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit www.wetip.com.