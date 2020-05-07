camping

Local residents can camp in RVs, trailers at Lakes McClure and McSwain

Tent camping will not be allowed at this time.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents living near Lakes McClure and McSwain will be able to start camping with trailers and RVs and using the lakes again.

The Bagby and Horseshoe Bend recreation area will open Thursday, but only for local residents.

Access to the reservoirs has been shut down since March as county officials worked to maintain social distancing.

For the time being residents in Mariposa County, Eastern Madera County and near Coulterville and La Grange can use the areas for camping.

You can begin making reservations on Thursday.
