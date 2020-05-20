Lake Success, Lake Kaweah reopen with some restrictions today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some boat ramps, parking lots and restrooms at Lake Success and Lake Kaweah will open to the public on Wednesday.The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers clarified that these are partial reopenings and do not include all boat ramps, day-use areas, playgrounds or campgrounds.The Kings River remains open, but boats may not travel more than five miles per hour.Law enforcement wants people to remember basic safety rules while out near the river, such as do not approach the river's edge or enter white water under any circumstances.Use caution when near open waters, and remember to wear a life jacket. Children under 13 must wear a life jacket at all times when in a boat.