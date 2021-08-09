Divers collect 8,000 pounds of trash from bottom of Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Scuba divers spent last few weeks collecting thousands of pounds of trash from the bottom of Lake Tahoe.Teams found a variety of items, including car tires, aluminum cans, plastic bottles, radios and even pieces of boats.The underwater project started in May with a team of scuba divers led by the non-profit Clean up the Lake making their way around its 72-mile perimeter.After 25 days of diving, they've already collected more than 8,000 pounds of trash.Lake Tahoe is the largest freshwater lake in North America.It trails only the five Great Lakes as the largest by volume in the United States.