Coronavirus

Merced County closing parks, lakes during 4th of July weekend amid COVID-19 concerns

Officials say they want to reduce the cases of COVID-19 and potential hospitalizations in Merced County.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three popular Merced County lakes will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend to help mitigate spreading the coronavirus, officials say.

From Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5, Lake Yosemite in Merced, Hendersen Park in Snelling and Hagaman Park in Livingston are closed to the public.

RELATED: CA's COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU rates continue to rise ahead of 4th of July weekend

The county's decision is in collaboration with the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Merced County Public Health Department and the Merced County CEO's office.

Officials say they want to reduce the cases of COVID-19 and potential hospitalizations in Merced County.

RELATED: Independence Day celebrations and 4th of July fireworks shows in the Valley

The parks will reopen on Monday, July 6.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelmerced county4th of julymerced countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Walmart turning parking lots into drive-in theaters
Students throw COVID-19 parties, bet on who will get sick
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Central California coronavirus cases
No charges against Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias over confrontation with protesters: DA
Firefighters battle building fire in southwest Fresno
Show More
Don't let your guard down against COVID-19, Valley doctors warn
2 killed, 3 injured in Delano shooting, police say
Local law enforcement urge residents to wear masks
Motorcyclist dies after crash with car in Visalia, police say
CA's COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU rates continue to rise ahead of 4th of July weekend
More TOP STORIES News