Merced County closing parks, lakes during 4th of July weekend amid COVID-19 concerns

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three popular Merced County lakes will be closed for the Fourth of July weekend to help mitigate spreading the coronavirus, officials say.
From Friday, July 3, to Sunday, July 5, Lake Yosemite in Merced, Hendersen Park in Snelling and Hagaman Park in Livingston are closed to the public.
The county's decision is in collaboration with the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Merced County Public Health Department and the Merced County CEO's office.
Officials say they want to reduce the cases of COVID-19 and potential hospitalizations in Merced County.
The parks will reopen on Monday, July 6.
