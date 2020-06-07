FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Families now have a new way to have fun while staying cool.
The Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park opened for the season on Saturday.
The inflatable obstacle course and playground are located inside the Lake McSwain Recreation Area, about 25 miles northeast of Merced.
This year, the owners have implemented a new all-day experience ticket.
There's also a cafe and marina store where you can buy snacks and beverages.
Guests must be at least seven years old and 45 inches tall and a good swimmer to use the obstacle course, but there is a separte area for younger children.
You can find more information, including pricing by visiting their website.
Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park at Lake McSwain opens for season
MERCED
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News