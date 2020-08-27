Lanna Coffee creates special blend to support Valley Children's Hospital

The coffee roasting company created the blend to raise money for the Valley Children's Healthcare Children's Fund.
Five dollars from every bag sold will go directly to support the hospital.
"We can think of no better way to show our support of those who serve our community selflessly and fearlessly, especially during this time of so many unknowns," the company wrote on Instagram.
It's not the first time the company has sold the blend to benefit the children's hospital. Last year, they sold bags through several local businesses for the holiday season.
You can purchase a bag of "Valley Children's Blend" by clicking here.
RELATED: Lanna Coffee providing water for Northern Thailand with every bag sold