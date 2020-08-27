community

Lanna Coffee creates special blend to support Valley Children's Hospital

Five dollars from every bag sold will go directly to support the hospital.

Local coffee shop creates special blend to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Lanna Coffee Company in Fresno is encouraging the community to help give back to Valley Children's Hospital by buying their special "Valley Children's Blend."

The coffee roasting company created the blend to raise money for the Valley Children's Healthcare Children's Fund.

Five dollars from every bag sold will go directly to support the hospital.

"We can think of no better way to show our support of those who serve our community selflessly and fearlessly, especially during this time of so many unknowns," the company wrote on Instagram.

It's not the first time the company has sold the blend to benefit the children's hospital. Last year, they sold bags through several local businesses for the holiday season.

You can purchase a bag of "Valley Children's Blend" by clicking here.

Lanna Coffee Co. is a Downtown Fresno coffee company with a focus on helping the farmers and families who grow their coffee beans.

