100 pounds of meth seized, 2 arrested in South LA

Los Angeles police arrested two men and seized more than 100 pounds of meth - worth $1 million - in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- About $1 million worth of crystal meth was taken off the streets of South Los Angeles, thanks to an early Sunday morning bust.

Los Angeles Police Department officers arrested a pair of drug traffickers in South LA and seized their cargo: more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine.

Southwest division narcotics officers also recovered a loaded gun during the arrest.

