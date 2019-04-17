Los Angeles Police Department sees drop in shootings by officers, still leads nation

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2014 file photo a Los Angeles Police officer wears an on-body camera during a demonstration in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

LOS ANGELES -- A report finds the use of deadly force by Los Angeles police and the number of suspects killed in violent encounters dropped in 2018.

The Los Angeles Times says that even with the reductions, the LAPD led the nation in fatal police shootings last year, with 14.

The report presented to the Police Commission Tuesday says officers fired their weapons 33 times in 2018 - compared with 44 shootings the previous year. That's a 25% decrease.

It's the second-fewest incidences of police shootings in a single year since 1989.

Police Chief Michel Moore credits the reduction to new policies, additional training and body cameras worn by patrol officers.

The commission has reviewed an executive summary and plans to evaluate the entire report and address additional questions to Moore next week.
