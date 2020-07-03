Firefighters battle large building fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a commercial structure caught fire in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.It happened just after 3 am at Elm Street between North and Annadale.Fire crews arrived to find flames engulfing a building that is used for manufacturing furniture.Propane and solvent materials inside the building caused several explosions which could be heard outside as the fire burned.Two additional fire engines were called in to help douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported.Two mobile homes near the building were evacuated, but the fire did not cause any damage. Once the fire was out, the residents could return to their trailers.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.