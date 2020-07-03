fire

Firefighters battle large building fire in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating after a commercial structure caught fire in southwest Fresno on Friday morning.

It happened just after 3 am at Elm Street between North and Annadale.

Fire crews arrived to find flames engulfing a building that is used for manufacturing furniture.

Propane and solvent materials inside the building caused several explosions which could be heard outside as the fire burned.

Two additional fire engines were called in to help douse the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

Two mobile homes near the building were evacuated, but the fire did not cause any damage. Once the fire was out, the residents could return to their trailers.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestbuilding firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Debris pile catches fire at west central Fresno construction company
6 displaced after bed catches fire at southeast Fresno motel
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 50%
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Do cloth face masks really work? We tested them in the lab
Pedestrian severely injured after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
140 employees on furlough after Club One Casino in Fresno forced to shut down again
1 killed in Fresno Co. hit-and-run
Central California coronavirus cases
No charges against Fresno City Council president Miguel Arias over confrontation with protesters: DA
2 killed, 3 injured in Delano shooting, police say
Show More
Don't let your guard down against COVID-19, Valley doctors warn
Local law enforcement urge residents to wear masks
CA's COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU rates continue to rise ahead of 4th of July weekend
Fresno restaurants trying to survive after being forced to shut down indoor seating again
Some businesses, indoor dining must close in 4 Central CA counties
More TOP STORIES News