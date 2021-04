FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a blaze at a commercial building in southeast Fresno on Wednesday morning.The fire was reported just before 6:30 am at the Amigo Market on Orange and Orleans Avenue.A large cloud of dark-colored smoke could be seen rising from the building.Authorities have blocked off Orange Avenue in both directions while firefighters work to contain the blaze. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.