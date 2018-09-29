Large prison fight in Avenal sends 11 inmates to hospital

Eleven inmates from Avenal state prison are in the hospital being treated for injuries that they sustained during a large fight inside of the prison.Prison officials say the fight broke out around 9 a.m. on Saturday inside two of the general population facilities.Three of the inmates who were injured had to be life-flighted to the hospitalThe extent of their injuries is not yet known but many of the injuries are believed to possibly be from makeshift inmate-made weapons.None of the prison's staff members were injured in the fight.Stay with ABC 30 Action News as we continue to update this story.