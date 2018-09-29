PRISON

Large prison fight in Avenal sends 11 inmates to hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Prison officials report that just after 9:00 a.m. two of the general population Facilities at Avenal State Prison had multiple inmates involved in a large scale incident.

Taylor Kimber
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Eleven inmates from Avenal state prison are in the hospital being treated for injuries that they sustained during a large fight inside of the prison.

Prison officials say the fight broke out around 9 a.m. on Saturday inside two of the general population facilities.

Three of the inmates who were injured had to be life-flighted to the hospital

The extent of their injuries is not yet known but many of the injuries are believed to possibly be from makeshift inmate-made weapons.

None of the prison's staff members were injured in the fight.

Stay with ABC 30 Action News as we continue to update this story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisoninmatesfightAvenal
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRISON
Public backlash suspends Virginia State Department of Corrections visitor tampon ban policy
South Valley man sentenced to two years in prison only serves five months
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
Elizabeth Smart kidnapper Wanda Barzee released from prison
More prison
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News