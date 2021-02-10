Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78

LOS ANGELES -- Larry Flynt, the outspoken pornography publisher who was also known for pioneering legal battles over the First Amendment, has died at age 78.The Washington Post is reporting Flynt died Feb. 10 at his home in Los Angeles, citing his brother Jimmy Flynt. No cause of death was disclosed.Flynt was publisher of Hustler magazine, among other pornographic publications, videos and websites. He also ran a chain of more than 30 Hustler Hollywood retail stores and two casinos near Los Angeles among other businesses.But he was as much in the public eye for his legal battles and for his colorful life story as portrayed in "The People vs. Larry Flynt."In that 1996 film, Flynt was portrayed by Woody Harrelson. Flynt also had his own small cameo portraying a judge who had sentenced him in an obscenity case.Flynt was paralyzed in 1978 when he was shot as he stood on the sidewalk outside a Georgia courthouse during a legal battle over obscenity.The man believed to be the shooter was never charged in the case, but was executed in 2013 on a series of unrelated murders. Flynt later spoke out against the man's execution.The most prominent of Flynt's legal battles was the 1988 U.S. Supreme Court caseThe Rev. Jerry Falwell had sued Flynt over a sexual-themed parody cartoon directed at the televangelist that appeared in Hustler in 1983. Flynt won the case in an 8-0 decision that was seen as reinforcing free speech rights by limiting the ability of public figures to sue for emotional distress over a portrayal of parody or satire.