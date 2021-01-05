celebrity

Larry King moved out of ICU after being hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran talk show host Larry King, suffering from COVID-19, has been moved out of the intensive care unit at a Los Angeles hospital and is breathing on his own, a spokesman said on Monday.

King was moved to the ICU on New Year's Eve and was receiving oxygen but is now breathing on his own, said David Theall, a spokesman for Ora Media, a production company formed by King.

The 87-year-old broadcasting legend shared a video phone call with his three sons, Theall said.

King, who spent many years as an overnight radio DJ, is best known as host of the "Larry King Live" interview show that ran in prime time on CNN from 1985 to 2010.

RELATED: Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
EMBED More News Videos

Broadcasting legend, Larry King, is hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC News.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countycelebritycoronavirushospitalcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Larry King hospitalized in Los Angeles with COVID, source says
Chrissy Teigen announces she's "four weeks sober"
Final goodbye: Remembering influential people who died in 2020
Halsey apologizes after posting about eating disorder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dentist may be able to give you a COVID-19 vaccine shot soon
Hundreds of Fresno firefighters get COVID-19 vaccine
Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre to be sold to church
Fresno sees violent first weekend of 2021
Newsom explains why vaccine rollout is slow going
Fresno Mayor Lee Brand looks back and ahead to what comes next on his last day in office
Tanya Roberts still alive, rep says day after reporting her death
Show More
Airbnb community grows in Downtown Fresno
Community college enrollment numbers down, here's how to register
Local health care workers believe worst is yet to come with COVID-19
CA Congressman Devin Nunes receives highest civilian honor
UK prime minister orders new national coronavirus lockdown
More TOP STORIES News