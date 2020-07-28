Orange Cove remembers beloved coach and teacher Larry Nakamura

The community of Orange Cove is remembering a beloved coach and teacher.Residents lit up the night sky in honor of Larry Nakamura by releasing LED balloons from their own homes on Sunday night.He was one of the founding teachers at Orange Cove High School.Before retiring, he taught science and coached several sports, even starting the tennis program.He also taught at Citrus Middle School for more than 30 years and was a graduate of Fresno State.Other local educators tell us Nakamura was an advocate for students and a father figure to many of them.He passed away on July 10th at the age of 70.