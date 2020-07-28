Society

Orange Cove remembers beloved coach and teacher Larry Nakamura

The community of Orange Cove is remembering a beloved coach and teacher.

Residents lit up the night sky in honor of Larry Nakamura by releasing LED balloons from their own homes on Sunday night.

He was one of the founding teachers at Orange Cove High School.

Before retiring, he taught science and coached several sports, even starting the tennis program.

He also taught at Citrus Middle School for more than 30 years and was a graduate of Fresno State.

Other local educators tell us Nakamura was an advocate for students and a father figure to many of them.

He passed away on July 10th at the age of 70.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyorange coveobituary
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley correctional officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly from COVID-19
How Central CA counties will use $50 million federal grant money to fight COVID-19
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
Madera police conduct more interviews in case of Thaddeus Sran, charges could be filed Tuesday
Are violent criminals getting out in second wave of early prison release?
2 shot while driving on Highway 41 in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
Show More
Fresno Unified School District making preparations for distance leaning
Valley artist paints murals to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran
FCSO asking for help in finding possible kidnapping victim
Federal class action lawsuit filed against Hanford's Central Valley Meat Co.
Woman rescued from roof of car after crashing into Fresno canal
More TOP STORIES News