Dine and Dish: Las Mañanitas in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Las Mañanitas in southeast Fresno, Allen Juarez cuts tortillas and smothers them in either red or green sauce to make chilaquiles.They're topped with sour cream, onions and cheese."I never imagined chilaquiles were going to be our number one platter," says Anna Navarro. "I thought like sopes or flautas or tacos, burritos, enchiladas."Homemade beverages come in flavors like cucumber and lime or jamaica-hibiscus.You may have grown up eating Mexican food but maybe not the way Juarez prepares it.His keto fish and shrimp tacos are a hit."Instead of using a regular corn tortilla, we use cheddar cheese and make tortilla crust out of it," he said."I got the keto fish taco and a shrimp taco," says Natalie Ramos. "It looked really good, so I wanted to try it."Ramos and Yvette Valles know it's best to beat the noontime rush.But Yvette didn't know she liked fish tacos."I never tried because I don't like fish," she said. "I don't like the taste of it but this fish tastes delicious."So does the salted, lemony yellow pepper.The breakfast selections are huge.Las Mañanitas may be small, but its following is getting bigger with each bite."It has to be because it's very homey," Juarez said. "We know the flavors we're used to eating from our grandparents to our parents."Keto bowls and vegetarian selections are also available.