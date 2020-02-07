Man arrested in LA after video shows brutal attack of woman inside Las Vegas elevator

LAS VEGAS -- A man was arrested in Los Angeles Thursday after surveillance video captured a woman being brutally attacked inside an elevator in Las Vegas.The video shows the suspect suddenly grabbing a woman, putting her in a chokehold and then dragging her down to the elevator floor of a building located on Fremont Street.Before the attack, the footage begins with the woman standing at the elevator door with the man behind her. The moment the door opens, she takes a step forward and that's when the man strikes.The man pulls her back inside using a chokehold and quickly shoves her to the floor of the elevator car.He tries to grab her purse and then he begins striking her over and over again.As the elevator door is closing, the man is able to get her purse and after a few moments, he steps away from her. That's when the dazed woman struggles to crawl away and attempts to get to her feet.As soon as the elevator door opens again, the man takes off. Another surveillance camera captures him as he exits the elevator.The surveillance video helped police identify the suspect as 43-year-old James Moore. Moore was arrested by LAPD. It was not known how police located the suspect.He is currently awaiting extradition to Nevada for robbery of an elderly person and battery by strangulation.