gun violence

Valley family survives its 3rd brush with dangerous gun-related incident

By
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Valley native who also survived the Las Vegas Route 91 mass shooting says her parents were at the Coliseum on Monday night.

She's grateful they are okay and is voicing her frustrations over the country's ongoing gun violence.

Oakland police say that it wasn't until the lights came back on after the firework show at the Coliseum Monday that it became clear multiple people had been hurt from celebratory gunfire nearby.

Fragments of bullets injured at least five people.

Among the crowd of 24,000 at the A's 4th of July game were Kingsburg residents Ed and Maria Milam.

Their daughter Jessica Milam is a survivor of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Concert in Las Vegas in 2017. She spent a month recovering in the hospital after being shot in the liver.

Over the holiday weekend, Jessica was on Facebook when she learned about the gun-related injuries at the same game her parents attended.

"They were both fine. They had seen an ambulance. They just assumed it was a car accident," she says.

The five people hurt at the Coliseum were treated at a hospital and are going to be okay. But Jessica is still shaken at the thought of people injured because of firearms at yet another large-scale event.

"I have spent the last four years fighting to get back to a place where I felt comfortable going into large public spaces," she says.

This isn't the first close call her family has had with celebratory gunfire.

When the clock struck midnight into 2021, Jessica's sister learned her central Fresno neighbor had been struck in the head by a bullet that fell out of the sky. Action News interviewed the people who saw it happen. It was only four doors down from Jessica's sister's home.

"There's only so many times before your luck runs out," she says.

Jessica says she's struggled emotionally recently. After 21 people were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas in May, she took a month off from her job as a cast member at Disneyland.

Oakland police are offering a $20,000 reward for the arrest of the shooter that injured fans.

Related topics:
kingsburgsafetycrimegun safetygun violencemass shooting
