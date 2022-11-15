Last day to purchase tickets for Heart of the Horse fundraiser

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch is back in the saddle for its annual fundraiser.

Monday evening is the last opportunity to purchase tickets for the Clovis non-profit's Cowboy Dinner and Dance -- the first one since 2019.

There will be BBQ, beer and wine, music, dancing and silent auction items.

It's lot of fun for a good cause.

Through compassion and love, Heart of the Horse Therapy Ranch uses horse riding as therapy for medically fragile children and veterans.

"We're constantly moving them in ways that make them comfortable and uncomfortable. That's going to sound odd, but it gets our endorphins firing, and it helps them to think and physically get better," says CEO Guy Adams.

The therapy ranch holds almost 200 sessions per month, with children and vets from the Valley, but also other parts of California. Each session is free.

"Some will say 'Well, we want to pay you,' so we came up with a suggested donation," Adams said. "But you know, we don't expect it."

Heart of the Horse is able to continue serving with a purpose because of community donations.

"What they do is they pay for the facilities. They pay for the horses' well-being. As I said before, they make sure that these children and their families with rare genetic disorders, that are already paying a ton of money for other therapies, don't have to worry about it," Adams explained.

The Cowboys Dinner and Dance is Friday night at the Clovis Veterans Memorial Building.

Tickets can be purchased here.