Late fees to return for Fresno utility bills

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you live in Fresno and are past due on your utility bills, you may have to start paying late fees again.

An insert will be placed in monthly utility bills to notify residents who have fallen behind in their payments.

In March of 2020, the city placed a moratorium on levying fees and suspended water shutoffs to past-due accounts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moratorium was to remain in place through the duration of the City's Emergency Order, which ended in early June.

Customers who are unable to pay the entirety of their past-due utility balances can avoid delinquency fees by contacting the Utility Billing and Collections Division office.