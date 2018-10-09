Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold

A Madera County mountain couple lost their home to a late night fire.It broke out just before midnight in the area of Windmill Road and Jennifer Lane near Coarsegold.Firefighters said when they arrived half of the home was on fire.The other parts of the home suffered smoke and water damage.Fire crews said for a house in the foothills, the homeowners had taken proper precautions living so close to nearby wildland."As you can tell from the property, that it's all cleared, they had very good clearance that is actually what helps keep it out of the wildland. Protects firefighters during wildland fires," said Madera Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Troy CheekThe couple that lost their home are now getting help from the Red Cross and family members that live in the area.No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.