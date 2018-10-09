HOUSE FIRE

Late night fire destroys couple's home near Coarsegold

EMBED </>More Videos

It broke out just before midnight in the area of Windmill Road and Jennifer Lane near Coarsegold.

COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Madera County mountain couple lost their home to a late night fire.

It broke out just before midnight in the area of Windmill Road and Jennifer Lane near Coarsegold.

Firefighters said when they arrived half of the home was on fire.

The other parts of the home suffered smoke and water damage.

Fire crews said for a house in the foothills, the homeowners had taken proper precautions living so close to nearby wildland.

"As you can tell from the property, that it's all cleared, they had very good clearance that is actually what helps keep it out of the wildland. Protects firefighters during wildland fires," said Madera Cal Fire Battalion Chief, Troy Cheek

The couple that lost their home are now getting help from the Red Cross and family members that live in the area.

No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firemadera countyfire departmentsMadera CountyCoarsegold
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSE FIRE
Boarded up Southwest Fresno home catches fire
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Man injured after flames engulf Central Fresno house
Garage fire leaves man with injuries in Southeast Fresno
More house fire
Top Stories
UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning
Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence on Thursday
CA DMV may have improperly registered 1,500 to vote
Hurricane Michael track: Florida bracing for 'monstrous' storm
Man accused of throwing his bodily fluids on store clerk
Deputies arrest man for stealing and destroying ATV from Coalinga cemetery
Multiple injuries reported at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Cardiologist owes $4.2M in unpaid child support; named 'Most Wanted Deadbeat'
Show More
California dioceses list 34 priests accused of sex abuse
Clovis restaurant owner offering a $100 reward to find a couple that 'dined & dashed'
Sign confrontations, thefts, and threats: Campaign crime caught on camera
Hanford may turn downtown building into homeless service center
Governor candidates spar on vision for California
More News