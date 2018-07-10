Everything you need to know about the Thai youth soccer team rescue

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC's George Stephanopoulos has the breaking details on the successful rescue. (Social media photo)

All 13 members of the Thai youth soccer team, 12 boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach, have been successfully rescued from the flooded cave in northern Thailand.

The 18-day ordeal ended after three rescue missions which involved the Thai navy SEALs and divers from around the world.

ABC News identified the Wild Boar soccer team players Mongkol Boonbiam, Songpong Jaiwong, Ponchai Kumluang, Pipat Pothi, Duangpetch Promthep, Adul Samon, Panumat Sangdee, Peerapat Sompiangjai, Prajak Sutham, Nuttawut Takamsong, Chanin Wiboonrungrueng and Eakkarat Wongsukchan. The coach has been identified as Eakkapon Chanwong.

The first rescue mission of the soccer team commenced on Sunday, July 8. Four boys were retrieved one at a time through the cave by two divers.

The boys wore diving masks that covered their whole face. One diver was in front, holding an oxygen tank for the boy and another diver was behind ensuring the safety of the boy.

A second mission, which rescued another four boys, commenced on Monday, July 9. Officials said the first mission lasted about 11 hours, while the second mission was two hours faster.

The third mission, conducted on Tuesday, concluded with the rescue of the final four boys and the coach.

Thai authorities have said the boys have stayed "good and happy." They have had to stay away from their parents and other people for fear of infection. Parents were allowed to visit, but have had to keep their distance.

The boys who were initially rescued asked for basil fried rice, but doctors are instead feeding them soft foods like Congee, a Chinese rice porridge.

About 100 people were involved with the rescue efforts. The prime minister may host a banquet to thank the foreign divers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldyouth soccerfloodingrescuesoccerwater rescue
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News