More than $75,000 granted to Central California non-profits to increase Latino voter turnout

FRESNO, calif. (KFSN) -- Engage, educate and empower Latino Voters - that's the goal of the Latino Community Foundation's re-launched campaign, "Yo Voy a Votar, Y Tu?", which means "I will vote, and you?"

The foundation has given $350,000 in total to 13 organizations across California.

Adriana Saldivar is the director of community organizing for the Latino Community Foundation.

She helped select the groups, with a focus on those encouraging Latinos to vote.

"If we look at Latino voters in the state, we are the largest ethnic voting bloc in all of California, which means that Latinos have the power to decide key elections across the state," says Saldivar.

The organization granted between $25,000 to $50,000 to three Central California nonprofits who focus on bi-partisan outreach, including Fresno's "99Rootz-Power California."

They encourage Latinos ages 18 to 34 to vote, a critical age when it comes to building consistent engagement.

"Every year in the US 800,000 Latinos become eligible to vote. This is a growing demographic. So what we're doing right now is really just setting up a very powerful voting bloc," says Saldivar.

The group hopes its outreach helps increase voter turnout ahead of the November midterm elections.

The Latino Community Foundation says people should make sure they are registered to vote, and be informed on what is on the ballot this November.

