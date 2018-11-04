Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Offers Fashion, Mariachis and Holiday Fun

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A special holiday fundraiser is offering fashion, mariachis and a chance to take home unique holiday gifts.
Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:30a.m. at Pardini's in Fresno. Proceeds benefit the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.
The League holds the fundraiser to raise scholarship money for local students. Lilia Chavez and Rochelle Martinez-Cantu sat down with Latino Life host
Graciela Moreno recently to discuss this year's fundraiser. Fiesta Navideña includes a champagne brunch, mariachi music and the latest fashions which
include day wear and evening designs. Men's and children's fashion will also be part of the show. Get ticket information by calling (559)251-1984 or visit http://fresnocountylmaw.org/