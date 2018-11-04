Latino Life: Fiesta Navideña Offers Fashion, Mariachis and Holiday Fun

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A special holiday fundraiser is offering fashion, mariachis and a chance to take home unique holiday gifts.

Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 10:30a.m. at Pardini's in Fresno. Proceeds benefit the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

The League holds the fundraiser to raise scholarship money for local students. Lilia Chavez and Rochelle Martinez-Cantu sat down with Latino Life host
Graciela Moreno recently to discuss this year's fundraiser. Fiesta Navideña includes a champagne brunch, mariachi music and the latest fashions which

include day wear and evening designs. Men's and children's fashion will also be part of the show. Get ticket information by calling (559)251-1984 or visit http://fresnocountylmaw.org/
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County
Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say
Woman shot multiple times in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive by shooting in Central Fresno
California voter registration hits all-time high ahead of midterm elections
Homeowner catches robbers breaking into home in Atwater
Two motorcyclists hospitalized following chain reaction crash on Highway 41
Show More
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
More News