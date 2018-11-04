Latino Life: Local Latino Peace Officers Having a Coat Drive and Fundraiser

Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Members of the Fresno County Chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Association are having a holiday fundraiser and you are invited!

The annual Christmas Dinner Dance will be held on Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 5:30p.m-11: 30 p.m. Guests can dance to music from Chelada.

This is also a coat drive for local children. You are encouraged to bring a new coat for a child in need. Armando Hindman is the Community Outreach Director
for Fresno County NLPOA and sat down with Latino Life host Graciela Moreno recently to talk about the mission and their fundraiser.

Peace Officers raise more than $15,000 in scholarships to help local students. Get more information about the Dinner Dance and Fresno County NLPOA at https://www.fresnonlpoa.org/
