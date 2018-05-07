VOLCANO

Lava-displaced Hawaiians allowed to briefly return to check on homes

More than 30 structures have been destroyed and mass evacuations are in effect as lava continues to spew in Hawaii. (ABC News)

By CALEB JONES
PAHOA, Hawaii --
Residents of a Hawaii community where lava oozed through cracks in the ground have been allowed to return for a second day to briefly check on their property.

Hawaii County Civil Defense officials say residents have permission to return to the Leilani Estates subdivision between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day until further notice.

Officials say residents must be prepared to leave on very short notice.

As of Monday lava has destroyed 35 structures.

Acting Hawaii County Mayor Wil Okabe says it's difficult to immediately tell from aerial surveys how many are homes and how many are other uninhabited structures.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory spokeswoman Janet Babb says scientists know of 10 fissures that have opened up. The observatory says active emission of lava and spatter at the fissures was minimal overnight.

But scientists warn it's just a pause in activity.
