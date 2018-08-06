Law enforcement efforts to promote gun safety following child accidental shootings

EMBED </>More Videos

Accidental shootings by kids who find unsecured guns are tragedies Fresno Police officers want to stop.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In just a few seconds any weapon can be deadly, but when the littlest hands don't know better, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says it is up to a community to take action.

Young Jace Alexander was being cared for by two adults who were playing video games in another room. A sudden loud sound from the next room changed many lives and ended Jace's.

"When they went into the bedroom that's when they found two-year-old Jase Alexander sitting on the floor in a pool of blood with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.



Jace's story is heartbreaking but not unheard of. Over 115 children have been accidentally shot this year in the U.S. alone. Chief Dyer says 1.7 million children nationwide live in homes with guns that are not secured properly. He estimates Fresno is no different. So the much-needed gun locks are free.

The only thing we have to pay for in the Fresno Police Department is shipping costs and we absorb that cost. It's a good investment for our children in Fresno," said Dyer.

Officers say these tragedies are among the hardest to respond to- especially when many parents who have gun safes continue to leave their weapons out. Dyer says this includes the babysitter who owned the gun that Jace got his hands on. Kids are observant and that is why guns should always be locked up.

"Approximately one in three handguns are kept loaded and unlocked or unsecured in homes and most children know where their parents leave those firearms."

Project child safe has donated one thousand gun locks to the police department to begin handing out at the national night out Tuesday night at various locations in Fresno. Officers will also be keeping some at police headquarters for the public to pick up during business hours.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News