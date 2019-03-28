Law enforcement needs help locating family of man hit and killed by car on HWY 99

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate the family of a man who was hit and killed by a car on Highway 99.The fatal accident happened on March 10 near Avenue 24 in the Earlimart area.Deputies say Edilberto Sanchez was walking on the highway when he was hit by a car.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Perryman or Sgt. Knight of the Tulare County Sheriff's Coroner's Office (559) 687-7004. Or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com